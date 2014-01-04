UCLA OL Xavier Su'a-Filo will enter 2014 NFL Draft

UCLA offensive lineman Xavier Su'a-Filo will give up his final season of eligibility and enter the 2014 NFL Draft, he announced on his Twitter account Saturday.
Su'a-Filo didn't take the well-traveled path to the NFL, having completed a two-year Mormon mission in the middle of his college career. As such, he is unusually old, and presumably mature, for an underclassman at 23 years old.
Last month, Su'a-Filo (6-3, 304 pounds) indicated his advanced age, and how NFL clubs would perceive his potential because of it, would factor in his decision.
NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks told College Football 24/7 that Su'a-Filo's age is unlikely to be held against him in the draft.
"Scouts will downgrade older guys in the process because they will worry about a prospect maxing out in college," Brooks said. "The scouts will debate his upside if he is significantly older than his peers at the position. In Su'a-Filo's case, his age isn't at the point where it will impact grade. Scouts will place a greater emphasis on the performance this season, and simply make a note of his Mormon mission in meetings."
Su'a-Filo has experience at both left guard and left tackle for the Bruins, versatility that figures to help his draft evaluation.