UCLA OL coach Adrian Klemm unhappy with leaky line play

Published: Sep 02, 2014 at 01:16 PM
ucla-ol-140902-wide.jpg

UCLA was touted by many as a dark horse College Football Playoff contender this season thanks to the play of a dominating defense and quarterback Brett Hundley on the other side of the ball.

If the team's opener against Virginia was any indication, however, expectations might need to be revised after the Bruins' offensive line gave up five sacks, allowed numerous quarterback pressures and could only help running backs muster three yards a carry.

Former New England Patriots guard and Super Bowl winner Adrian Klemm is in charge of the offensive line at UCLA and was not happy after reviewing the tape.

"That was one of the (expletive) performances I've ever been a part of as a player or coach," Klemm told reporters on Tuesday. "I was disappointed. We have to move on from it, build off it, take what we can from it and definitely have to get better."

Now there's no need to really overreact to what happened in Week 1. But also make no mistake, the Bruins were that bad up front. Whether it was getting beat one-on-one or failing to pick up the blitzing linebacker, it was not something the team enjoyed watching before practice.

Part of the reason the team struggled so much was because center Jake Brendel was scratched with a sprained knee and left tackle Simon Goines just returned this week to practice after dealing with leg issues.

"For those of us that know, we know that we've got a good group," head coach Jim Mora said Saturday. "We've got to play better, and I know that we will."

The team better given the upcoming schedule. Memphis might look like a pushover game, but the Tigers' defense gave trouble to both Teddy Bridgewater and Blake Bortles last season and have talented defensive end Martin Ifedi. A trip to Arlington to play Texas' stout front seven is on the docket after that.

Perhaps Klemm's words will find their way back to the offensive linemen on the team and inspire them to better this week and in the future. If not, UCLA might be in trouble when they hit conference play.

Follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW