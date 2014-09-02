UCLA OL coach Adrian Klemm unhappy with leaky line play

UCLA was touted by many as a dark horse College Football Playoff contender this season thanks to the play of a dominating defense and quarterback Brett Hundley on the other side of the ball.
If the team's opener against Virginia was any indication, however, expectations might need to be revised after the Bruins' offensive line gave up five sacks, allowed numerous quarterback pressures and could only help running backs muster three yards a carry.
Former New England Patriots guard and Super Bowl winner Adrian Klemm is in charge of the offensive line at UCLA and was not happy after reviewing the tape.
"That was one of the (expletive) performances I've ever been a part of as a player or coach," Klemm told reporters on Tuesday. "I was disappointed. We have to move on from it, build off it, take what we can from it and definitely have to get better."
Now there's no need to really overreact to what happened in Week 1. But also make no mistake, the Bruins were that bad up front. Whether it was getting beat one-on-one or failing to pick up the blitzing linebacker, it was not something the team enjoyed watching before practice.
Part of the reason the team struggled so much was because center Jake Brendel was scratched with a sprained knee and left tackle Simon Goines just returned this week to practice after dealing with leg issues.
"For those of us that know, we know that we've got a good group," head coach Jim Mora said Saturday. "We've got to play better, and I know that we will."
The team better given the upcoming schedule. Memphis might look like a pushover game, but the Tigers' defense gave trouble to both Teddy Bridgewater and Blake Bortles last season and have talented defensive end Martin Ifedi. A trip to Arlington to play Texas' stout front seven is on the docket after that.
Perhaps Klemm's words will find their way back to the offensive linemen on the team and inspire them to better this week and in the future. If not, UCLA might be in trouble when they hit conference play.