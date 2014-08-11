UCLA LB/RB Myles Jack kicked out of practice after fight

Published: Aug 11, 2014 at 09:30 AM
Jack-Myles-140811-TOS.jpg

UCLA linebacker/running back Myles Jack must have been upset on Monday morning once he learned he was only ranked the 16th-best player in college football by CFB 24/7.

Yes, the Bruins' two-way star player could have been ranked higher in the CFB 24/7 poll, but that probably had nothing to do with the incident Monday that led to him getting the boot from training camp practice.

Jack was kicked out of UCLA's Monday morning practice after getting into an altercation with right tackle Caleb Benenoch, according to the Los Angeles Daily News and several other eye-witness reports. Head coach Jim Mora ended up tossing Jack, who had to go back to the team's temporary locker room in San Bernardino, where the Bruins are holding training camp.

The incident is a bit out of character for Jack, one of the more affable players on a roster full of them at UCLA. The incident is also a bit puzzling considering that Jack needs Benenoch to block for him when he switches sides and lines up at tailback.

Of course, this isn't the first time we've seen tempers flare during fall camp. Less than 24 hours before Jack was given the heave-ho, Florida State's Jimbo Fisher kicked defensive back Jalen Ramsey out of practice for scuffling with a few teammates and going too hard in drills. Given that UCLA is halfway through camp in hot and deserted San Bernardino instead of cushy Westwood, it's easy to see why tensions might be running high at the moment.

Mora did not address the situation with the media on Monday, but the talented linebacker is not expected to remain out for long.

Jack was named the Pac-12 Offensive and Defensive Freshman of the Year last season after starting 11 games at linebacker and scoring seven rushing touchdowns on offense. He'll help a defense that is trying to replace outside linebacker Anthony Barr, the ninth overall pick in this year's NFL draft.

UCLA is ranked ninth in the CFB 24/7 team rankings and the team is considered the favorite to win the Pac-12 South Division. The team opens the season at Virginia on Aug. 30.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW