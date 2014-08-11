UCLA LB/RB Myles Jack kicked out of practice after fight

Of course, this isn't the first time we've seen tempers flare during fall camp. Less than 24 hours before Jack was given the heave-ho, Florida State's Jimbo Fisher kicked defensive back Jalen Ramsey out of practice for scuffling with a few teammates and going too hard in drills. Given that UCLA is halfway through camp in hot and deserted San Bernardino instead of cushy Westwood, it's easy to see why tensions might be running high at the moment.