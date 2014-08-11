UCLA LB/RB Myles Jack kicked out of practice after fight

UCLA linebacker/running back Myles Jack must have been upset on Monday morning once he learned he was only ranked the 16th-best player in college football by CFB 24/7.
Yes, the Bruins' two-way star player could have been ranked higher in the CFB 24/7 poll, but that probably had nothing to do with the incident Monday that led to him getting the boot from training camp practice.
Jack was kicked out of UCLA's Monday morning practice after getting into an altercation with right tackle Caleb Benenoch, according to the Los Angeles Daily News and several other eye-witness reports. Head coach Jim Mora ended up tossing Jack, who had to go back to the team's temporary locker room in San Bernardino, where the Bruins are holding training camp.
The incident is a bit out of character for Jack, one of the more affable players on a roster full of them at UCLA. The incident is also a bit puzzling considering that Jack needs Benenoch to block for him when he switches sides and lines up at tailback.
Of course, this isn't the first time we've seen tempers flare during fall camp. Less than 24 hours before Jack was given the heave-ho, Florida State's Jimbo Fisher kicked defensive back Jalen Ramsey out of practice for scuffling with a few teammates and going too hard in drills. Given that UCLA is halfway through camp in hot and deserted San Bernardino instead of cushy Westwood, it's easy to see why tensions might be running high at the moment.
Mora did not address the situation with the media on Monday, but the talented linebacker is not expected to remain out for long.
Jack was named the Pac-12 Offensive and Defensive Freshman of the Year last season after starting 11 games at linebacker and scoring seven rushing touchdowns on offense. He'll help a defense that is trying to replace outside linebacker Anthony Barr, the ninth overall pick in this year's NFL draft.
UCLA is ranked ninth in the CFB 24/7 team rankings and the team is considered the favorite to win the Pac-12 South Division. The team opens the season at Virginia on Aug. 30.