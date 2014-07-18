UCLA LB/RB Myles Jack compared to Ronnie Brown

Brown, a free agent who spent the past two seasons with the San Diego Chargers, is past his prime as a 10th-year veteran, but he entered the league to much fanfare as the No. 2 overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft after starring at Auburn. Jack would no doubt welcome that draft slotting. Brown has had a very respectable, if not spectacular, run in the NFL, with a career average of 4.2 yards per game. Brown played a key role in the Dolphins' Wildcat offense under head coach Tony Sparano a few years back.