UCLA LB/RB Myles Jack compared to Ronnie Brown

The interest in how the two-way player follows up that impressive first year seems to be growing as we approach the start of the 2014 season. Count NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah among those looking forward to seeing Jack -- who plays linebacker and running back for the Bruins -- back on the field.
Brown, a free agent who spent the past two seasons with the San Diego Chargers, is past his prime as a 10th-year veteran, but he entered the league to much fanfare as the No. 2 overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft after starring at Auburn. Jack would no doubt welcome that draft slotting. Brown has had a very respectable, if not spectacular, run in the NFL, with a career average of 4.2 yards per game. Brown played a key role in the Dolphins' Wildcat offense under head coach Tony Sparano a few years back.
Whether Jack will play running back, linebacker or both positions in the NFL is a question we are a long way from getting an answer to, though. Jack is a true sophomore and won't be eligible to enter the draft until 2016.