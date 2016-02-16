UCLA LB Myles Jack won't fully participate at combine

The date of UCLA's annual pro day hasn't been announced, but that could be Jack's target for a more complete workout for NFL coaches and scouts. Last year, UCLA's pro day was held on March 10, and similar timing this year would give the former Bruins star more than a week of extra preparation time. If Jack doesn't fully participate at UCLA's pro day, he could have more opportunities in private workouts with individual clubs. Some schools hold a more informal pro day later in the spring for players recovering from injury, though it's unclear if UCLA would do so for Jack. According to the report, he was medically cleared to begin running on Jan. 22 and has made significant progress.