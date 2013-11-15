UCLA LB Myles Jack rushes for four touchdowns in win

PASADENA, Calif. -- The UCLA defense pulled double duty, accounting for five offensive touchdowns -- four by freshman sensation Myles Jack -- four turnovers and a turnover on downs to put away Washington 41-31 at the Rose Bowl on Friday night.
Jack ran for four touchdowns, becoming the 13th Bruin with four or more rushing touchdowns in a single game and first since Maurice Jones-Drew scored five against the Huskies in 2005, giving him five on 18 career carriers in just two weeks. With starter Jordon James dressed but still recovering from an ankle injury, Jack carried the ball 13 times for 59 yards, though he was credited for 25 yards on a fumble that squirted downfield and was recovered by the Bruins.
Jack showed an uncanny knack for short-yardage situations, converting three 3rd-and-shorts and scoring on touchdown runs of 8, 1, 1 and 2 yards.
"I think it was less about Washington's defense and more about Myles and us needing a running back," UCLA head coach Jim Mora said. "You can see how hard he runs. He gets the extra yards."
Jack has now scored five touchdowns in two games on 19 career carries.
Jack also had five tackles and one pass breakup. Add in his work of special teams and it was the second consecutive game playing well over 100 snaps for the 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker from Bellevue, Wash.
Mora acknowledged it would be a delicate balance using Jack going forward, though the return of James and Damien Thigpen would presumably lessen the need for snaps at running back.
"It's kind of a dance," Mora said. "You have to decide how much you can use him without hampering his ability to be effective. Tonight was a good mix.
"Myles is a weapon. Like I said last week, you can't just go crazy with it."
But Jack wasn't the only one to get involved on both sides of the ball. Defensive end Cassius March caught a short touchdown pass, one of two thrown by quarterback Brett Hundley (159 passing yards, 15 rushing yards).
Combine that with two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and holding UW running back Bishop Sankey to 91 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries, and it was the defense's time to shine under the Friday night lights.
Outside linebacker Anthony Barr broke an 11-quarter streak without a tackle for loss by sacking backup quarterback Cyler Miles, who replaced an injured Keith Price, in the third quarter.
Even safety Stan McKay got into the act, proposing to his girlfriend at midfield after the game.
"I'm proud of these guys," Mora said. "They continue to show grit and resilience and toughness and all those things that make a special football team."