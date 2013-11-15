UCLA LB Myles Jack rushes for four touchdowns in win

Jack ran for four touchdowns, becoming the 13th Bruin with four or more rushing touchdowns in a single game and first since Maurice Jones-Drew scored five against the Huskies in 2005, giving him five on 18 career carriers in just two weeks. With starter Jordon James dressed but still recovering from an ankle injury, Jack carried the ball 13 times for 59 yards, though he was credited for 25 yards on a fumble that squirted downfield and was recovered by the Bruins.