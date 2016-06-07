UCLA, Jim Mora agree to two-year extension through 2021

Under coach Jim Mora's watch, UCLA football has emerged as an annual Pac-12 contender and major source of NFL-caliber talent. It appears the school would like to keep it that way.
UCLA and Mora agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2021 season, the school announced Tuesday.
UCLA football returned to national relevancy under Mora, who has posted a winning season and bowl game appearance in each of his four seasons in Westwood. Following back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2013 and 2014, the Bruins won the Sun Bowl and Alamo Bowl, respectively. This followed a run of four losing seasons in five years before Mora's arrival on campus.
That success has netted an impressive pipeline of talent to the NFL. In all, there have been 20 players from UCLA selected in the NFL draft during Mora's tenure with the program, the most over a four-year span since the draft went to its seven-round format, according to the school. In the 2016 NFL Draft alone, the Bruins had eight players selected, third-most among all schools (only Ohio State with 12 and Clemson with nine had more).
Mora spent four seasons as an NFL coach -- three with the Atlanta Falcons and one with the Seattle Seahawks -- and compiled a 32-34 record (including playoff games). That experience has made Mora a popular choice for a return to the NFL sidelines. Mora's name surfaced as a possible candidate to fill 2016 NFL coaching vacancies, but he denied interest in leaving UCLA.