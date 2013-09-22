UCLA honors Nick Pasquale with Missing Man formation

UCLA honored fallen teammate Nick Pasquale by opening its 59-13 win over New Mexico State on Saturday with only 10 men on offense, a football version of the Missing Man formation.
"That was the players' idea and (offensive coordinator) Noel's (Mazzone) idea," Bruins head coach Jim Mora said after the game. "I don't think that we can ever do enough to honor Nick (Pasquale) and his family. Our 11th guy out there was Pacman, and the players were fired up about doing that. I'm glad we did it."
Pasquale, a walk-on wide receiver, was killed earlier this month after being struck by a car while walking in his hometown of San Clemente, Calif.
Pasquale was also honored with a moment of silence before the game that was immediately followed by a moment of celebration, with teammates and fans at the Rose Bowl cheering and waving rally towels and shirts with Pasquale's No. 36 on them.