UCLA DT Kenny Clark shows intriguing potential in bowl loss

The hype machine is pushing UCLA QB Josh Rosen as an intriguing quarterback prospect for the 2018 or 2019 draft based on his spectacular freshman season. He has been compared favorably to ex-UCLA star and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman by several observers with close ties to the program. After initially dismissing that notion due to the lofty expectations that kind of comparison garners, I'm beginning to believe Rosen might be the best quarterback we've seen in the collegiate ranks in some time following his strong performance at the Foster Farms Bowl. He's an A-plus arm talent with exceptional range and a a tight spiral thrower capable of revving up the RPMs on short and intermediate throws. Rosen is a rare young thrower capable of making every throw in the book with precise ball placement. He routinely throws the ball within the strike zone, but he also helps his receiver by throwing the ball away from the nearest defender to protect the pass-catcher from a big hit in traffic.