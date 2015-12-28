UCLA DT Kenny Clark intends to apply for early draft eligibility

After receiving a second-round draft grade, UCLA junior defensive tackle Kenny Clark announced via social media on Monday that he will apply for early eligibility into the 2016 NFL Draft.
Clark said last week that he received a second-round grade from the NFL Draft Advisory Board, which helps underclassmen get a better understanding of where in the draft they might be chosen if they leave college. He finished his career on a losing note Saturday in the Foster Farms Bowl. NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks came away impressed by Clark's performance in the game, comparing his NFL future to that of Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Bennie Logan.
Clark had his best college season with the Bruins in 2015, as he recorded six sacks and 11 tackles for loss among 75 stops, which is stout production for a 300-plus-pound interior lineman. Clark is the third UCLA underclassman to reveal that he intends to enter the draft, along with linebacker Myles Jack and offensive guard Alex Redmond.