UCLA down to three scholarship QBs after Millweard's transfer

UCLA quarterback Brett Hundley is definitely on the short list of best players in the Pac-12, but there is no one more indispensible to his team than the redshirt sophomore, reinforced by the transfer of backup T.J. Millweard on Monday.
Millweard was granted his release and could transfer to another FBS school as early as next week, the Los Angeles Times reported. After redshirting during his lone season at UCLA, Millweard will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at his new school.
Millweard's departure leaves UCLA with just two scholarship quarterbacks behind Hundley in redshirt freshman Jerry Neuheisel, son of former head coach Rick Neuheisel, and true freshman Asiantii Woulard.
Woulard, who was named the MVP at the Elite 11 quarterback camp last summer, is regarded as the future of the program once Hundley heads off to the NFL. However, Mora indicated that Neuheisel would replace Hundley in the event of injury, allowing Woulard to redshirt.
But with Hundley accounting for 63 percent of UCLA's total offense and 38 of its 62 touchdowns last season -- departed running back Johnathan Franklin had another 13 -- the Bruins would be in real trouble if the star signal-caller were to miss any time.