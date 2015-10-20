UCLA DB Ishmael Adams faces misdemeanor battery charge

UCLA defensive back Ishmael Adams was charged Monday with misdemeanor battery. The charge was filed by the Los Angeles city attorney's office and stems from an August incident in which he was alleged to have forcibly stolen a cellphone from an Uber driver.
Adams, a first-team All-Pac-12 selection last season, was arrested Aug. 30 and the team immediately suspended him -- he missed the first three games of the season before being reinstated after the Los Angeles District Attorney decided not to press felony charges.
UCLA spokesman Josh Rupprecht told ESPN that Adams will not face discipline from the team following the misdemeanor charge.
Adams will be arraigned in November.
The redshirt junior has started all three games he's played in this season, recording 8 tackles and an interception. He's also returned three kickoffs for 55 yards.