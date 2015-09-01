UCLA CB Ishmael Adams suspended indefinitely

Adams is alleged to have used force to take a cell phone from an Uber driver, and was arrested at 3:36 a.m. Sunday morning, according to UCLA officials. He was released from jail Tuesday and has a court date set for Sept. 22, per The Los Angeles Times. If Mora chooses to keep Adams' suspension in place at least until the legal process has run its course, which is a common practice among college football coaches, Adams will miss games against Virginia, UNLV and BYU before the case even has a chance to move forward in the court system.