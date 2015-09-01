UCLA CB Ishmael Adams suspended indefinitely

UCLA cornerback Ishmael Adams has been suspended indefinitely following his Sunday morning arrest on suspicion of robbery.
Adams is among the top man-to-man cover cornerbacks in the Pac-12, and his loss comes at a bad time for the Bruins -- just four days before the team opens the season against Virginia.
Adams is alleged to have used force to take a cell phone from an Uber driver, and was arrested at 3:36 a.m. Sunday morning, according to UCLA officials. He was released from jail Tuesday and has a court date set for Sept. 22, per The Los Angeles Times. If Mora chooses to keep Adams' suspension in place at least until the legal process has run its course, which is a common practice among college football coaches, Adams will miss games against Virginia, UNLV and BYU before the case even has a chance to move forward in the court system.
UCLA's first game after Adams' court date is the team's Pac-12 opener, at Arizona on Sept. 26.
Though undersized at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, Adams is an aggressive and physical cornerback who could be well-suited to play nickelback at the next level. The two-year starter, now a fourth-year junior and thus eligible to apply for entry into the 2016 NFL Draft, returned two interceptions for touchdowns last season and was also UCLA's top return specialist in handling both punts and kickoffs.