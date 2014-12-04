 Skip to main content
Advertising

UCF hits 'Hail Mary' to beat Shane Carden, East Carolina

Published: Dec 04, 2014 at 03:45 PM
Shane Carden-141205-TOS.jpg

One of the most prolific passing combinations in FBS history had its Senior Night spoiled Thursday as UCF hit a "Hail Mary" to beat East Carolina, 32-30.

ECU senior quarterback Shane Carden, considered a possible third-day draft pick (Rounds 4-7), threw for 397 yards and three touchdowns, giving him 4,309 yards -- the second-highest figure nationally -- and 28 touchdown passes this season. Pirates senior Justin Hardy, a potential second-day pick (Rounds 2-3) who already was the leading career receiver in FBS history, had 12 receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown; that gives him 376 career receptions with a bowl game remaining. In addition, he has caught at least two passes in 48 consecutive games.

But their big night was overshadowed by the improbable ending, with UCF's Justin Holman unleashing a 51-yard touchdown pass that was caught by Breshad Perriman -- who had gotten behind two ECU defenders -- on the final play. Perriman, the son of former NFL wide receiver Brett Perriman, was unimpeded on his way into the end zone, and neither ECU player was able to get a hand on the pass. 

 <content:video-partner-embed></content:video-partner-embed> 
</content:video-partner-embed>

UCF led, 26-9, entering the fourth quarter, but ECU rallied and took a 30-26 lead on a 13-yard TD pass from Carden to Hardy with 2:17 left. Then things really got wild. After UCF went four-and-out on its next drive, the Pirates took over on UCF's 15 with 1:47 remaining. UCF had only one timeout left, and after two ECU kneeldowns, UCF took its timeout with 1:02 left. Carden then lost 4 yards on a run, and ECU let the clock run before taking a timeout with 16 seconds left. On fourth down, Carden lost 11 yards on a run and UCF regained the ball at its 35 with 10 seconds left. A quick completion on an out pattern put the ball at UCF's 49, setting up the final play.

» CFB Social: UCF Hail Mary highlights week

UCF finishes the regular season 9-3 and with a portion of the AAC title along with Memphis. Cincinnati can grab a share of the title, too, if it beats Houston on Saturday. ECU finishes 8-4.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 