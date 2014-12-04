UCF hits 'Hail Mary' to beat Shane Carden, East Carolina

UCF led, 26-9, entering the fourth quarter, but ECU rallied and took a 30-26 lead on a 13-yard TD pass from Carden to Hardy with 2:17 left. Then things really got wild. After UCF went four-and-out on its next drive, the Pirates took over on UCF's 15 with 1:47 remaining. UCF had only one timeout left, and after two ECU kneeldowns, UCF took its timeout with 1:02 left. Carden then lost 4 yards on a run, and ECU let the clock run before taking a timeout with 16 seconds left. On fourth down, Carden lost 11 yards on a run and UCF regained the ball at its 35 with 10 seconds left. A quick completion on an out pattern put the ball at UCF's 49, setting up the final play.