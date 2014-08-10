UCF coach George O'Leary dismisses retirement rumors

The Knights enter the season at No. 31 in the College Football 24/7 team rankings and they will be gunning for a second straight AAC title in 2014. The biggest question surrounding UCF is who will replace Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft. O'Leary has said in the past week that the team is close to announcing a starter at quarterback. Sophomore Justin Holman and freshman Pete DiNovo are competing for the job, and the race isn't quite over.