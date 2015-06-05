U-Who? Oklahoma, Boston College top contenders for 'OT U' title

First-round picks past 15 years: 3

Top three rounds: 5

Total drafted: 5

The skinny: The number of draftees isn't all that impressive. But the talent level of those drafted is. Michigan had two tackles drafted in 2014, including first-rounder Taylor Lewan, who looks as if he is going to be a good one. Those were the first two Wolverines tackles drafted since Jake Long went first overall in 2008. And Long -- currently a free agent after being released by the St. Louis Rams in March -- had been the first Michigan tackle selected since Jeff Backus and Maurice Williams were first- and second-rounders, respectively, in 2001. Long was once viewed as a star before injuries began to take a toll. Backus became a star, and Williams was a good starter for seven seasons.