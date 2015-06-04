U-Who? Miami, Notre Dame top contenders for title of 'TE U'

First-round picks last 15 years: 3

Top three rounds:6

Total drafted:8

The skinny:It seems fitting that 'The U' winds up taking the cake in this contest considering the Hurricanes have produced both quantity and quality at the position over the past 15 years. The group has combined for nine Pro Bowl selections and almost all eight tight ends have had somewhat lengthy careers. 2010 third-round pick Jimmy Graham is one of the top tight ends in the league. Miami football's only regret with him might be that it didn't have him for very long -- he played only one season of football after four years on the basketball team.