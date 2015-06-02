U-Who? Miami, Cal top contenders for title of 'Running Back U'

Published: Jun 02, 2015 at 06:08 AM
Willis-McGahee-TOS-150602

The next group in our "U-Who?" series is running back. While running back, to an extent, has been devalued in the draft -- there were two backs taken in the first round in the 2015 draft, but zero in the first round in 2013 and '14 -- every team wants a bell-cow back. Lately, though, they just haven't wanted to find him in the first round.

So, which school is "Running Back U.," based on a 15-year history of their NFL draft picks at the position and factoring in the overall quality of the group? Read on to find out.

10. Oregon

First-round picks past 15 years: 1
Top three rounds: 3
Total drafted: 6
The skinny: The six draftees is tied for 12th-most in our span, but the quality is a bit better than three schools who have had more draftees. Jonathan Stewart is the only Oregon first-rounder in our time frame, and, along with DeAngelo Williams, was part of a solid duo with the Carolina Panthers. Maurice Morris, a second-rounder in 2002, has been the second-best Oregon back in our span, and fourth-rounder Onterrio Smith was OK during his brief career. But second-rounder LaMichael James has been a big disappointment.

9. Arkansas

First-round picks past 15 years: 2
Top three rounds: 3
Total drafted: 6
The skinny: As with Oregon, the six draftees is tied for 12th-most in our span, but the quality is a bit better than three schools who have had more draftees. Both first-rounders came in the same draft -- 2008, with Darren McFadden and Felix Jones. The injury-prone McFadden will get one more chance to live up to his draft hype this season with the Dallas Cowboys. Seventh-rounder Peyton Hillis provided excellent value, but third-rounder Knile Davis has been a disappointment.

8. USC

First-round picks past 15 years: 1
Top three rounds: 3
Total drafted: 11
The skinny: The Trojans are No. 2 when it comes to sheer draftees at the position, but almost half (five of the 11) were taken in the fifth round or later. And there haven't exactly been a lot of hits, either. The only first-rounder in our span is Reggie Bush, and he is the only notable Trojans back of the past 15 years in the NFL.

7. Ohio State

First-round picks past 15 years: 1
Top three rounds: 3
Total drafted: 8
The skinny: The eight draftees is tied for fifth-most. The lone first-rounder in our span is Beanie Wells, and he also is the most notable Buckeyes back in the NFL in our span. Sixth-rounder Dan "Boom" Herron has had a few moments, and there are high hopes for Carlos Hyde, a second-rounder by San Francisco in 2014.

6. Oklahoma

First-round picks past 15 years: 1
Top three rounds: 2
Total drafted: 7
The skinny: The seven draftees means OU is tied for seventh in our span. The two that were taken in the first three rounds -- first-rounder Adrian Peterson and third-rounder DeMarco Murray -- have become NFL stars; in Peterson's case, when he has been eligible and/or healthy, he has been the best back in the league. Three of the seven draftees have been fullbacks.

Take a look at the top 10 players from LSU to play in the NFL.

5. LSU

First-round picks past 15 years: 1
Top three rounds: 4
Total drafted: 12
The skinny: LSU has had the most running backs drafted in the past 15 years, but the lone first-rounder, Joseph Addai, also is the only one who became a star. Half of the 12 were drafted in the fifth round or later, including four sixth-rounders. Third-rounder Stevan Ridley has been solid, and second-rounder Jeremy Hill looks to have a nice upside. It definitely has been quantity over quality, though.

4. Alabama

First-round picks past 15 years: 2
Top three rounds: 5
Total drafted: 9
The skinny: Somewhat fittingly, Alabama is tied for third with in-state archrival Auburn with nine picks in the past 15 years. First-rounder Mark Ingram has been solid; the same can't be said for fellow first-rounder Trent Richardson, who hasn't come close to living up to the expectations that follow a guy who was selected third overall. Second-rounder Eddie Lacy has had two good seasons, and rookie second-rounder T.J. Yeldon looks as if he will have a great opportunity to be Jacksonville's lead back. Fourth-rounder Le'Ron McClain was one of the NFL's best blocking backs for a three- or four-season stretch.

Take a look at the top 10 players from Auburn to play in the NFL.

3. Auburn

First-round picks past 15 years: 2
Top three rounds: 6
Total drafted: 9
The skinny: Auburn's total of nine is tied for third-most in our span. Both first-rounders came in the same draft when Ronnie Brown went second overall and Carnell "Cadillac" Williams fifth overall in 2005. Injuries hurt both players, though both were 1,000-yard rushers when healthy. The best Tigers back in the NFL in our span was fourth-rounder Rudi Johnson, who had three 1,000-yard seasons. Second-rounder Ben Tate is a solid journeyman back, and third-rounder Heath Evans, an NFL Network analyst, was a solid fullback for a decade. Third-rounder Tre Mason could stick for a while because of his versatility.

2. California

First-round picks past 15 years: 2
Top three rounds: 4
Total drafted: 6
The skinny: There's not all that many (the six draftees is tied for 12th in our span), but the six Golden Bears running backs in our span generally have been productive. The top Bear and the main reason Cal is ranked second is Marshawn Lynch, who is one of the two Cal first-rounders in our span and one of the NFL's top players. The other first-rounder was Jahvid Best, who had to retire because of concussion issues. It took a while, but seventh-rounder Justin Forsett has paid off in a nice way, and second-rounder Shane Vereen has been a steady producer. Second-rounder J.J. Arrington had a brief run as an effective third-down back.

1. Miami

First-round picks past 15 years: 1
Top three rounds: 5
Total drafted: 8
The skinny: The eight draftees are tied for fifth-most in our span. Third-rounder Frank Gore, second-rounder Clinton Portis and first-rounder Willis McGahee either are or were NFL studs. They have combined for 29,470 yards and 18 1,000-yard seasons. But all three were drafted in 2005 or earlier. Fourth-rounder Lamar Miller was a 1,000-yard rusher for the Miami Dolphins last season. There are high hopes for rookie third-rounder Duke Johnson in Cleveland. Sixth-rounder Mike James, fourth-rounder Najeh Davenport and third-rounder James Jackson all have enjoyed a few moments in the sun, too.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. 
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW