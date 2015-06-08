U-Who? LSU, Texas among top contenders for 'DL U' title

First-round picks past 15 years:4

Top three rounds:11

Total drafted:21

The skinny: It's hard to argue with LSU's track record, as the school has had at least one defensive lineman picked in all but two of the last 15 drafts. While the number of first-round picks didn't check in as the highest, the total drafted was up there, and a good chunk of those players became starters. Some careers haven't panned out quite as well as some had hoped and some have been slow starters in the league, but it's a pretty solid group, with only a handful of quick exits. With coach Ed Orgeron now in charge of the Tigers' defensive line, chances are the pipeline won't dry up any time soon.