Tyrone Swoopes expects Texas to make College Football Playoff

Something tells us members of the selection committee aren't giving serious consideration to Texas after it suffered a blowout loss to BYU at home in Week 2 and a three-point loss to UCLA in Arlington, Texas in its last outing, when the Bruins were without quarterback Brett Hundley for much of the game. Strange things happen, but it seems highly unlikely that Texas will position itself as a playoff contender after what the team has shown through its first three games. The Longhorns play at Kansas on Saturday before facing the one-two Big 12 punch of Baylor and Oklahoma.