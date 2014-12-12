Tyrann Mathieu: LSU's Jamal Adams will be best safety in 2015

Mathieu certainly knows something about what it takes to be college football's best safety as a sophomore; he was exactly that in 2011. That year, Mathieu forced six fumbles and recovered five and broke up nine passes on his way to being named SEC Defensive Player of the Year and a Heisman Trophy finalist. Mathieu's junior season never arrived -- he was dismissed from the program for a violation of team rules and entered the draft instead of transferring to another school.