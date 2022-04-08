Tyrann Mathieu 'heartbroken' over leaving Chiefs after three seasons in Kansas City

As Tyrann Mathieu looks for his next NFL team, the star safety laments his run in Kansas City being over after three seasons.

Mathieu recently told Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star in an exclusive interview that it stung that the Chiefs moved on.

"Bro, I was depressed," Mathieu told McDowell. "Heartbroken. Heart. Broken. I could not understand it. I could not, man."

The 29-year-old safety stated multiple times last year that he hoped to remain in Kansas City for the rest of his career. Instead, the team decided to move on, signing younger safety Justin Reid to a three-year, $31.5 million contract.

"To be honest, if they would've offered me Justin Reid's deal, obviously I would've tried to negotiate, but if that's where they drew their line in the sand, I probably would've took it," Mathieu said. "I probably would've took it. Agents are going to do their thing, but at the end of the day, it's the player's decision whether to sign it or not."

After making $14 million per year in his three seasons in K.C., the Reid contract would have been a significant pay cut. But Mathieu's comments underscored his strong desire to remain with the Chiefs.

"I don't think she gets how hard I took it," Mathieu said of his fiancée, Sydni Russell. "I don't like moving. I hate this."

With Kansas City moving on, Mathieu is searching for his next home -- his fourth one in the NFL. The dynamic safety has met with the New Orleans Saints and had a virtual visit with the Philadelphia Eagles.