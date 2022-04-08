Around the NFL

Tyrann Mathieu 'heartbroken' over leaving Chiefs after three seasons in Kansas City

Published: Apr 08, 2022 at 10:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

As Tyrann Mathieu looks for his next NFL team, the star safety laments his run in Kansas City being over after three seasons.

Mathieu recently told Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star in an exclusive interview that it stung that the Chiefs moved on.

"Bro, I was depressed," Mathieu told McDowell. "Heartbroken. Heart. Broken. I could not understand it. I could not, man."

The 29-year-old safety stated multiple times last year that he hoped to remain in Kansas City for the rest of his career. Instead, the team decided to move on, signing younger safety Justin Reid to a three-year, $31.5 million contract.

"To be honest, if they would've offered me Justin Reid's deal, obviously I would've tried to negotiate, but if that's where they drew their line in the sand, I probably would've took it," Mathieu said. "I probably would've took it. Agents are going to do their thing, but at the end of the day, it's the player's decision whether to sign it or not."

After making $14 million per year in his three seasons in K.C., the Reid contract would have been a significant pay cut. But Mathieu's comments underscored his strong desire to remain with the Chiefs.

"I don't think she gets how hard I took it," Mathieu said of his fiancée, Sydni Russell. "I don't like moving. I hate this."

With Kansas City moving on, Mathieu is searching for his next home -- his fourth one in the NFL. The dynamic safety has met with the New Orleans Saints and had a virtual visit with the Philadelphia Eagles.

While it's currently gloomy for Mathieu to leave a team he loved, the next stop of his NFL career offers another chance at a new beginning. One thing is for certain, whichever team lands the cerebral safety will be thrilled to add a leader and playmaker.

Related Content

news

Ravens engaging in talks with free-agent RB Melvin Gordon

The Baltimore Ravens are engaging in talks with free-agent RB Melvin Gordon on a potential deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. Gordon rushed for 1,904 yards during his two-year stint with the Broncos.

news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs: 'No ceiling' on how good Gabriel Davis can become

Gabriel Davis put the NFL world on notice with a four-TD showing against the Chiefs in the playoffs. Stefon Diggs took time on Thursday to glow about Davis' potential in Year 3.

news

Lions head coach Dan Campbell: An elite QB isn't necessary to have 'sustained success'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell doesn't think a quarterback needs to be elite for a team to find success. But the QB also can't carry a woeful team, as the Lions know after having Matthew Stafford under center.

news

Titans HC Mike Vrabel on A.J. Brown being on trading block: 'Not as long as I'm the head coach'

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown's name has been attached to talks about an extension and a potential trade this offseason. Head coach Mike Vrabel isn't having any of the latter.

news

Rayfield Wright, longtime Cowboys tackle and Hall of Famer, dies at 76

Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle Rayfield Wright passed away Thursday, the Hall of Fame announced. He was 76 years old.

news

Brandin Cooks, Texans agree to terms on two-year extension

The Houston Texans have agreed to terms on a two-year extension through 2024 with Brandin Cooks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

Free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu had virtual visit with Eagles

Free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu had a virtual visit with the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Mathieu, who turns 30 next month, also visited the Saints earlier this week.

news

Stefon Diggs on contract extension in Buffalo: 'It's starting to feel a lot like home. You don't want to leave it.'

Stefon Diggs is in Buffalo for the long haul. The Bills officially announced Diggs' four-year extension Thursday, which keeps the star receiver under contract in Buffalo through 2027. Diggs said of the deal on Thursday, "Bills Mafia ... I'm not leaving."

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, April 7

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that former lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt had a top-30 visit with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday, per a source informed of the meeting.

news

Tre'Quan Smith: Saints offense can put on 'one hell of a show' in 2022 if healthy

The Saints face plenty of questions on offense heading into the 2022 season, but wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith believes they'll put up big numbers provided everyone stays healthy.

news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold: 'I know I'm a good quarterback. I know I can be a good quarterback in this league'

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold doesn't seem concerned with Carolina's search for a new QB

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW