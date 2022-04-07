Around the NFL

Free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu had virtual visit with Eagles

Published: Apr 07, 2022 at 05:49 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Tyrann Mathieu remains a free agent, and a new potential destination has emerged.

It might be a bit of a surprise. Mathieu had a virtual visit with the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, marking the second team he's communicated with this week (Mathieu visited the New Orleans Saints earlier in the week).

Philadelphia has remained in touch with Mathieu for some time now, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, but Philadelphia doesn't have a ton of money -- $15.6 million in cap space, per Over The Cap -- to make a deal work quickly. The Eagles would have interest in adding Mathieu at the right price, per Garafolo.

Mathieu's name has been floated for a number of logical fits this offseason, but he hasn't yet come close to signing with a team. His services are certainly desired, and Kansas City would seem to have enough space -- roughly $18 million, per Over The Cap -- to bring Mathieu back to the Chiefs following the departure of Tyreek Hill.

Mathieu turns 30 next month but offers versatility, playmaking and Pro Bowl production most defenses would logically covet. He's clearly weighing his options before signing what could be the last lucrative deal of his career.

Related Content

news

Stefon Diggs on contract extension in Buffalo: 'It's starting to feel a lot like home. You don't want to leave it.'

Stefon Diggs is in Buffalo for the long haul. The Bills officially announced Diggs' four-year extension Thursday, which keeps the star receiver under contract in Buffalo through 2027. Diggs said of the deal on Thursday, "Bills Mafia ... I'm not leaving."

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, April 7

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that former lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt had a top-30 visit with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday, per a source informed of the meeting.

news

Tre'Quan Smith: Saints offense can put on 'one hell of a show' in 2022 if healthy

The Saints face plenty of questions on offense heading into the 2022 season, but wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith believes they'll put up big numbers provided everyone stays healthy.

news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold: 'I know I'm a good quarterback. I know I can be a good quarterback in this league'

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold doesn't seem concerned with Carolina's search for a new QB

news

Former head coach Bruce Arians believes OC Byron Leftwich needs more praise for Buccaneers' success

In Bruce Arians' eyes, it's offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich who's a star on the rise and the offensive mind in need of more credit within the Buccaneers organization.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, April 6

The Browns announced the signing of veteran center Ethan Pocic on Wednesday. Pocic's skill set should fit well in Cleveland, where the Browns have built an offense around a wide-zone scheme with an agile offensive line.

news

Keanu Neal signing with Buccaneers, will return to playing safety

Keanu Neal is back to playing safety and he's back in the NFC South. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing Neal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The team later announced the signing.

news

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard: Facing Tyreek Hill in practice 'will get each other better'

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is looking forward to facing an improved, speedy Miami offense in practice after signing his five-year contract extension, saying, "We'll get each other better."

news

Whitney Mercilus announces retirement after 10 NFL seasons

Former Texans and Packers pass rusher Whitney Mercilus is retiring as a 10-year NFL veteran with plenty of which to be proud. Mercilus announced his retirement on Wednesday via a video posted to Instagram.

news

Tyrann Mathieu: Saints don't 'really need me, but it would be good to go back home'

Tyrann Mathieu, a New Orleans native, played his college ball at LSU and has been heavily involved in the community during his nine years in the NFL. But the safety downplayed his chances of actually signing with the Saints.

news

Stefon Diggs, Bills reach agreement on four-year, $96M extension

Stefon Diggs has reached an agreement with the Buffalo Bills on a four-year, $96 million extension that could be worth more with incentives, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW