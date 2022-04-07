Free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu had virtual visit with Eagles

Tyrann Mathieu remains a free agent, and a new potential destination has emerged.

It might be a bit of a surprise. Mathieu had a virtual visit with the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, marking the second team he's communicated with this week (Mathieu visited the New Orleans Saints earlier in the week).

Philadelphia has remained in touch with Mathieu for some time now, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, but Philadelphia doesn't have a ton of money -- $15.6 million in cap space, per Over The Cap -- to make a deal work quickly. The Eagles would have interest in adding Mathieu at the right price, per Garafolo.

Mathieu's name has been floated for a number of logical fits this offseason, but he hasn't yet come close to signing with a team. His services are certainly desired, and Kansas City would seem to have enough space -- roughly $18 million, per Over The Cap -- to bring Mathieu back to the Chiefs following the departure of Tyreek Hill.