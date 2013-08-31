Tyler Lockett, Tramaine Thompson play well in Kansas State loss

Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder was the first to second-guess himself after the Wildcats suffered a shocking 24-21 home loss to two-time defending FCS national champions North Dakota State on Friday.
Much of his thinking had to do with a putrid rushing attack. Back-up quarterback Daniel Sams ran for 17 yards and a touchdown on two carries; the rest of the team totaled 24 rushing yards on 21 carries.
"(Not using) Daniel, that was poor coaching on our part," Snyder said. "We put him in one play and he is in the end zone. That falls back on us not utilizing him more."
If Snyder does decide to use Sams more going forward, it could have a quieting effect on K-State's top two offensive threats in wide receivers Tyler Lockett and Tramaine Thompson.
Starting quarterback Jake Waters threw the ball quite well, completing 20-of-28 passes for 280 yards, two touchdowns with an interception on the final drive in desperation mode. Lockett had a game-high 113 receiving yards and a score, while Thompson added 108 yards and a touchdown, each showing off their speed on long receptions.
Sams' dual-threat capabilities are more in line with the conservative, ball-control offense Snyder had used to revive K-State's fortunes, as was seen with quarterbacks Collin Klein, Ell Roberson and Michael Bishop at the controls.
More plays for Sams would likely mean fewer opportunities for Lockett and Thompson in the passing game, something Snyder will be wrestling with for the next week and beyond.