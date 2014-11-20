Tyler Lockett outduels Kevin White as Kansas State tops WVU

One wonders if White's numbers would have been more impressive had starting quarterback Clint Trickett not missed most of the second half with an unspecified injury. He came into Thursday sixth in the FBS in passing yards but finished just 12-of-25 for 112 yards and two interceptions. Backup Skyler Howard came in and provided an immediate spark, though, leading a touchdown drive on his first series and finishing the game with 198 yards and two touchdowns.