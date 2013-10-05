Ty Montgomery pushes Stanford past Washington in a thriller

Published: Oct 05, 2013 at 07:46 PM
Ty-Montgomery--131005-top.jpg

Stanford's lack of a difference-maker at wide receiver had been a glaring issue even as the team ascended to the top of the Pac-12. But on Saturday, Ty Montgomery lifted the Cardinal past Washington in a 31-28 thriller by delivering those big plays that had been missing.

Things we learned

Aaron-Murray.-131005-pq2.jpg

From Georgia's thrilling Aaron Murray-led overtime win to Jameis Winston's throttling of Maryland, here are the things we learned from college football's sixth weekend. More ...

With most of the country still watching the end of LSU-Mississippi State, Montgomery took the opening kickoff back 99 yards for a touchdown. Montgomery's dangerous return skills were a factor all night long, with another 68-yard kick return to set up Stanford's final touchdown.

When the Huskies tried to kick the ball away from Montgomery at the end of the first half, it created a short field, and quarterback Kevin Hogan found the junior for a 39-yard touchdown with 11 seconds left in the second quarter to wrest momentum back after UW finally got on the scoreboard.

Montgomery finished with three receptions for 56 yards and that score, carried the ball twice for 24 yards, and returned four kicks for 204 yards. Montgomery's 290 all-purpose yards were most in the Pac-12 this season, elevating a stagnant Stanford offense.

Quarterback Kevin Hogan struggled, going 12-of-20 passing for 100 yards and one touchdown with one interception. Hogan seemed clearly rattled after throwing the early pick, forcing Stanford to go back to its black-and-blue rushing attack and defense. Running back Tyler Gaffney grinded out 72 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, and the stout front seven recorded 11 tackles for loss with five sacks.

However, quarterback Keith Price and Bishop Sankey nearly carried UW past a defense loaded with future NFL players.

Despite an injured thumb that was heavily taped and clearly bothering the senior signal-caller, Price was 33-of-48 passing for 350 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Sankey had 125 tough rushing yards and two touchdowns, topping the century mark against Stanford for the second consecutive season.

Price's mobility allowed him to keep plays alive and escape heavy pressure from linebackers Trent Murphy and Shayne Skov, including a fourth-and-10 pass to WR Kevin Smith inside two minutes. With the Huskies driving inside Stanford territory, the play appeared to extend the game before replay officials determined Smith trapped the ball after it had hit the ground. Stanford took over on downs and kneeled to end the game.

The talent gap between the two programs has clearly closed, but Stanford capitalized on the handful of mistakes UW made.

To be more accurate, Montgomery capitalized on those mistakes.

Follow Dan Greenspan on Twitter @DanGreenspan.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW