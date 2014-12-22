Ty Montgomery 'ahead of schedule' but questionable for bowl

Stanford wide receiver Ty Montgomery didn't have the season some were expecting. But with a shoulder injury threatening his postseason, it appears he will at least have a chance to finish his college career the way he would want. Stanford is preparing to play Maryland in the Foster Farms Bowl on Dec. 30.
"Ty is slightly ahead of schedule right now," Stanford coach David Shaw said, according to The Baltimore Sun. "I'm not sure that I'm ready to say that he's going to play for sure, but he's further along right now than we thought he'd be before the break, so we'll get him a quick check and hopefully get him into practicing when we come back after Christmas."
The Cardinal offense stalled for much of the season, ranked 84th in the FBS at 25.7 points per game -- not enough in the high-flying Pac-12. And Montgomery's production suffered right along with it. He has 61 receptions, equaling last year's total, but for 354 fewer yards and seven fewer touchdowns. The shoulder injury kept him off the field at the end of the regular season, as well.
NFL scouts won't necessarily penalize Montgomery (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) for his team's offensive woes, but his average of fewer than 10 yards per catch (61 for 604) could draw questions about his big-play capability.
A strong recovery for Montgomery is also important where the Reese's Senior Bowl is concerned. One of the first players to accept an invitation, Montgomery will be one of several high-profile receivers expected to compete at the annual event in Mobile, Ala., the week of Jan. 20. The game will be played Jan. 25.