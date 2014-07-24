Two Texas WRs charged with sexual assault, suspended

Two Texas players, including a potential starting wide receiver, have been charged with sexual assault for an incident that occurred in June.
Wide receivers Kendall Sanders and Montrel Meander were charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony, on Thursday, the Austin American-Statesman reported.
Both players have been suspended from the football team.
Texas coach Charlie Strong issued the following statement: "We've been monitoring and addressing the situation with Kendall (Sanders) and Montrel (Meander) since it was brought to our attention. It's been made clear to everyone on our team that treating women with respect is one of our core values, and I'm extremely disappointed that two young men in our program have been accused of not doing that. With the recent charges against them, they have been suspended indefinitely from our football team and will no longer participate in any team functions."
Sanders, a junior who played extensively last season and was a likely starter this season, also faces an additional charge of improper photography. Meander is a redshirt freshman who was expected to play a reserve role this fall.
"It's a shame that a mere allegation can effect a young man's life to the extent this will," Sanders' attorney, Brian Roark, told the American-Statesman. "He is innocent, though, and eventually that will be proven."
The American-Statesman reported that University of Texas Police records show that a sexual assault was reported at 3:43 a.m. June 21 in an on-campus dorm. The incident has been under investigation since then.
Sanders had 37 receptions for 361 yards and one touchdown last season, when he started seven games.
