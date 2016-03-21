Two non-combine invitees impress at Iowa's pro day

Published: Mar 21, 2016 at 11:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Gil_Brandt_1400x1000
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

Representatives from 31 NFL teams -- including an offensive line coach from the Indianapolis Colts, a tight ends coach from the Cincinnati Bengals and a special teams coach from the Houston Texans -- were present for Iowa's pro day on Monday. The Philadelphia Eagles were the only team to not attend the pro day.

There were 18 Hawkeyes players who participated in the workout, which was held indoors and run on FieldTurf.

Tight end Henry Krieger Coble -- 6-foot-3 1/4, 249 pounds -- ran the 40-yard dash in 4.8 seconds on both attempts. He had a 33 1/2-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-2 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.52 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.72 seconds. He performed 10 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. The Bengals' Jonathan Hayes put Krieger Coble through his workout, which went very well. He is very good at catching the ball. Krieger Coble was not invited to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine.

Wide receiver Tevaun Smith -- 6-0 3/8, 205 -- also was not invited to the combine, but took advantage of his pro-day workout to impress NFL teams. He ran the 40 in 4.41 and 4.38 seconds. He had a 38-inch vertical and 10-foot-2 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.26 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.72 seconds. He put the bar up 13 times on the bench press. Smith had a great workout, and will be a drafted player.

Kicker Marshall Koehn -- 6-0 1/2, 196 -- went outside to kick, and there was a 10-mile-per-hour wind. He kicked 10 kickoffs out of the end zone. He was 12 for 12 -- with his longest at 55 yards -- on field goals kicking with the wind. He was then 3 of 4 kicking against the wind. He has a strong leg.

Center Austin Blythe -- 6-2, 296 -- ran the 40 in 5.37 and 5.38 seconds. He had a 31-inch vertical and 8-foot-3 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.50 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.53 seconds. Blythe was put through his positional workout by Colts offensive line coach Joe Philbin. Blythe showed good athletic ability and good foot movement.

Safety Jordan Lomax -- 5-9 5/8, 203 -- ran the 40 in 4.65 and 4.62 seconds. He had a 38 1/2-inch vertical and 10-foot-1 broad jump. He did the three-cone drill in 6.82 seconds. Lomax doesn't have great speed, but he has outstanding quickness and he looked good in the drills that he took place in.

Defensive end Drew Ott -- 6-4 1/8, 277 -- was invited to the combine, but did not participate because he is appealing for a sixth year of eligibility due to injury. The Big Ten has granted the sixth year to Ott, but the NCAA has not. Ott is still petitioning the NCAA to get that sixth year at Iowa.

Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle organized the school's pro day, which was extremely well-orchestrated. It was described as being about as organized as any pro day anybody has attended. Former Iowa quarterback Cody Sokol, who played his final college season at Louisiana Tech in 2014, was present to throw passes.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

