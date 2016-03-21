Two non-combine invitees impress at Iowa's pro day

Tight end Henry Krieger Coble -- 6-foot-3 1/4, 249 pounds -- ran the 40-yard dash in 4.8 seconds on both attempts. He had a 33 1/2-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-2 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.52 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.72 seconds. He performed 10 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. The Bengals' Jonathan Hayes put Krieger Coble through his workout, which went very well. He is very good at catching the ball. Krieger Coble was not invited to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine.