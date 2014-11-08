Two late fumbles doom Auburn against Texas A&M

On the brink of scoring a game-winning touchdown, Auburn quarterback Nick Marshall botched a read-option play with running back Cameron Artis-Payne inside the Texas A&M 5-yard line with 2:37 left in the game, and a beleaguered Aggies defense recovered to maintain the lead. Marshall appeared to give the ball to Cameron-Artis Payne, but tried to pull it out after Artis-Payne had taken possession, resulting in the loose ball. Then, after the Auburn defense forced a three-and-out and regained possession with 1:28 remaining, the Tigers drove within game-tying field-goal range before a shotgun snap by center Reese Dismukes caught Marshall by surprise, bounced off his leg, and was recovered by Texas A&M once again.