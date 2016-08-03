Two key members of Missouri defensive line no longer with team

Missouri's defensive line absorbed a major blow Wednesday as the school confirmed that two key players, Harold Brantley and Walter Brady, are no longer with the team.
Brantley, a senior defensive tackle, failed to meet academic expectations and is no longer with the program, while Brady, a sophomore, was dismissed from the team for a violation of team rules.
The news was first reported by Power Mizzou. Brantley had been expected to make a long-awaited return to the Tigers lineup after missing all of 2015 due to a car accident that resulted in multiple injuries, including a broken leg, knee ligament damage, and rib fractures. Brantley made 54 tackles for Missouri in 2014 with five sacks. Brady tied for the team lead in sacks last season with seven as a freshman, making 40 tackles and earning Freshman All-America honors by the Football Writers Association of America.
Tigers pass rusher Charles Harris, No. 25 on CFB 24/7's list of the top 25 players in CFB, said last November that getting a chance to play alongside Brantley was among his motivations to return to the school for 2016.