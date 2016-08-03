Two key members of Missouri defensive line no longer with team

The news was first reported by Power Mizzou. Brantley had been expected to make a long-awaited return to the Tigers lineup after missing all of 2015 due to a car accident that resulted in multiple injuries, including a broken leg, knee ligament damage, and rib fractures. Brantley made 54 tackles for Missouri in 2014 with five sacks. Brady tied for the team lead in sacks last season with seven as a freshman, making 40 tackles and earning Freshman All-America honors by the Football Writers Association of America.