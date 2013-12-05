Twitpic shame: Saints RB Mark Ingram wears Auburn gear

Days after the Iron Bowl thrilled the nation with one of the most epic and pivotal moments in college football history, Auburn's 34-28 win on the game's final play, those who talked a little too much trash in the preceding week are beginning to reveal themselves.
The latest example: New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram, Alabama's 2009 Heisman Trophy winner, was photographed by New Orleans Saints star tight end Jimmy Graham wearing Auburn gear, presumably the unfortunate result of a friendly wager Ingram made with a teammate.
Now, Graham played his college ball at Miami, so it wouldn't stand to reason that he could have been on the other side of the challenge. But a glance at the Saints' roster reveals two Auburn products that very well may have been wearing Alabama gear this week had the Crimson Tide's last-second field goal try had a few more feet of distance: Offensive guard Ben Grubbs and linebacker Will Herring.
And a previous tweet from Herring, in particular, makes it clear that Ingram is hearing plenty about the Tigers' 34-28 win this week.