Tulsa fires coach Bill Blankenship after four seasons

Tulsa fired Bill Blankenship on Monday morning, marking the seventh FBS coaching change this year.
Troy already has announced the hiring of Kentucky offensive coordinator Neal Brown to replace the retiring Larry Blakeney. Various media reports have Buffalo hiring Lance Leipold, who currently coaches Division III powerhouse Wisconsin-Whitewater, and SMU hiring Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris. Buffalo fired Jeff Quinn during the season, while June Jones stepped down as SMU's coach.
This season seems likely to see fewer changes than normal, mainly because there have been a staggering 79 coaching changes made in the past three years; there were 20 new coaches this season, 31 in 2013 and 28 in 2012.
Blankenship went 24-27 in four seasons at Tulsa, his alma mater, including 2-10 this season. The Golden Hurricane managed at least eight wins in a season eight times in 10 years from 2003-12, but won just five times in the past two seasons.
