Tuesday Tweetbag: SEC schedule and Stanford play calling

That said, it should not be an excuse for wimping out on the non-conference scheduling, especially in the playoff era. Does playing Kentucky, Vanderbilt, LSU and Alabama (among others) really make up for the fact that Mississippi State's non-league slate is Southern Miss, UAB, South Alabama and Tennessee-Martin? No, it does not. Florida, to use one example, hasn't been West of the Mississippi River for a non-conference game in over 30 years. The FCS foes and small-school pushovers that stock most of the SEC's 56 non-conference games artificially inflate the league's record and provide little value to fans who pay for tickets and TV networks that televise the games. It's fine for one game like that to be on the schedule, but three or four should be unacceptable no matter how hard the eight conference games are.