Tuesday Tweetbag: Is USC that good, Week 2 games and more

I would lean toward the Roadrunners as the answer to the question because they had far fewer resources than USF in the early years. Both are in talent-rich states with solid local recruiting bases to draw on and a healthy number of students at the university. I'm not sure the Roadrunners can match the highs that USF has seen -- No. 2 in the BCS! -- but I believe they're on the right track to build a consistent mid-tier FBS program for years to come. Being the only major source for football in Texas' second-largest city puts them in a good position to continue to grow, and they're certainly a team to keep an eye on going forward.