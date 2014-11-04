Tuesday Tweetbag: How will CFB Playoff value conference titles?

The top tier is obviously the College Football Playoff system and -- in years it doesn't host a semifinal -- the Rose Bowl. The league will also send a representative to the Orange Bowl at least three times in the next decade. After that, the top teams remaining will be sorted into three tiers, and the conference will help place each school in a favorable matchup and location. The Capital One/Outback/Holiday Bowls are those considered top-tier games, and so you'll probably see the title-game loser and the division runner-ups fall to one of those three. The middle-of-the-pack Big Ten teams will be placed in one of the Gator/Music City/Fight Hunger/Pinstripe Bowls, and those that are 6-6 or 7-5 will find themselves in one of the remaining bowl games.