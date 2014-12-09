Tuesday Tweetbag: Changes for the Big 12, best bowl games

From what I've been told, change won't happen quickly when it comes to expansion. The system and television partner ESPN have a 12-year contract and most involved want to see at least a full rotation among the bowl semifinals, if not two. That's at least six seasons. There could be tweaks along the way, but I think we're stuck at four teams until 2020-2021 at least. After that, with some new blood at the commissioner level and calls for even more revenue, they'll expand to eight. The six-team format with byes is an interesting idea, but I think we'll be going directly from four to eight with the quarterfinals at the home site of the top seeds.