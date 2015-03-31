Tuesday's pro days: Byron Jones outshines Jameis Winston

Published: Mar 31, 2015 at 11:21 AM

The NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone, and the road to the 2015 NFL Draft has turned to pro days. College Football 24/7 will be your one-stop shop for information on workouts from Alabama to Yale and everybody in between.

» 2015 pro day schedule, results and analysis

Here's a look at the key takeaways from Tuesday's pro day action.

Florida State: Winston has uneven day

Big draw:QB Jameis Winston
Don't forget:DL Mario Edwards Jr.
Notable attendees:Bucs coach Lovie Smith, Titans coach Ken Whisenhunt, Jets coach Todd Bowles, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, Saints coach Sean Payton and over 100 other NFL personnel.
The skinny:One of the most anticipated pro days of the year came and went with plenty of fanfare, and nearly two dozen former Seminoles showed what they could do in front of a packed indoor facility full of NFL personnel. The star attraction was undoubtedly Winston, who put on a marathon throwing session that drew mixed reviews after the quarterback seemingly couldn't get into a rhythm during a 102-throw workout. He wasn't the only talented player on the field, however. Others like DB Ronald Darby, WR Rashad Greene and DT Eddie Goldman were put through the paces; Edwards drew particular praise for his workout by NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt. Four offensive linemen also went through workouts, including Cam Erving, who worked out as a center and offensive tackle, according to Brandt.

» Scout's Take: Winston solidifies status as No. 1 QB in draft

SMU: Sanders jumps on radar

Big draw:LB Stephon Sanders
Notable attendees:14 teams sent at least one scout or coach.
The skinny:There wasn't a ton of buzz around the Mustangs -- understandable, given their 1-11 record last season -- but Sanders put in a good workout and might have done enough with 14 NFL teams on hand to wind up as an undrafted free-agent possibility, according to Brandt.

Notre Dame: Koyack helps himself with 40

Big draw:TE Ben Koyack
Don't forget:DB Cody Riggs
The skinny:While their semi-ACC rivals at Florida State drew all the headlines, there was still plenty of interest in what former Irish players can do at the next level as well. Koyack improved on his combine numbers, running an unofficial 4.72 in the 40-yard dash. He also caught just about everything thrown his way. Also impressive was RB Cam McDaniel, who blazed a 6.78-second 3-cone drill, and Riggs, who ran a 40 in the 4.4 range, unofficially. Interestingly, several players who either transferred or were kicked out of school because of academic violations earlier in the year were also allowed to participate at the pro day.

UConn: Jones wows once again

Big draw:CB Byron Jones
Don't forget:WR Geremy Davis
Notable attendees:The Eagles sent head coach Chip Kelly, defensive coordinator Bill Davis, and defensive backs coach John Lovett.
The skinny:Not surprisingly, Jones did not attempt another broad jump after his record-setting mark at the combine. He did, however, continue to boost himself up draft boards with a 4.40-second 40-yard dash, according to Brandt, who also praised Jones' press-coverage skills and ability to catch the ball. Don't be surprised if Jones sneaks into the late first round after a superb two months of testing.

Also in action on Tuesday: Stephen F. Austin.

On deck for Wednesday:Ball State, Florida International, Miami (Fla.), South Carolina.

