Tuesday's pro days: Byron Jones outshines Jameis Winston

Big draw:QB Jameis Winston

Don't forget:DL Mario Edwards Jr.

Notable attendees:Bucs coach Lovie Smith, Titans coach Ken Whisenhunt, Jets coach Todd Bowles, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, Saints coach Sean Payton and over 100 other NFL personnel.

The skinny:One of the most anticipated pro days of the year came and went with plenty of fanfare, and nearly two dozen former Seminoles showed what they could do in front of a packed indoor facility full of NFL personnel. The star attraction was undoubtedly Winston, who put on a marathon throwing session that drew mixed reviews after the quarterback seemingly couldn't get into a rhythm during a 102-throw workout. He wasn't the only talented player on the field, however. Others like DB Ronald Darby, WR Rashad Greene and DT Eddie Goldman were put through the paces; Edwards drew particular praise for his workout by NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt. Four offensive linemen also went through workouts, including Cam Erving, who worked out as a center and offensive tackle, according to Brandt.