Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 6

The Dolphins will be without one of their most productive defensive players.

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux is expected to be out for months with a biceps injury, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported. The initial diagnosis was that Godchaux would likely miss the rest of the year but a second opinion indicated he could make a late-season return, Garafolo added.

Godchaux's extended absence figures to be a big blow to a defense coming off its best performance of the young season in a win over the 49ers. It also presents an interesting crossroads to his Miami tenure.

The talented run-stopper is set to become a free agent in March and due for a payday after completing the final year of his rookie deal. He's spent the past few seasons outplaying his fifth-round selection, accumulating 179 tackles, including 12 for loss.

