NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 6

Published: Oct 13, 2020 at 10:53 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Dolphins will be without one of their most productive defensive players.

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux is expected to be out for months with a biceps injury, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported. The initial diagnosis was that Godchaux would likely miss the rest of the year but a second opinion indicated he could make a late-season return, Garafolo added.

Godchaux's extended absence figures to be a big blow to a defense coming off its best performance of the young season in a win over the 49ers. It also presents an interesting crossroads to his Miami tenure.

The talented run-stopper is set to become a free agent in March and due for a payday after completing the final year of his rookie deal. He's spent the past few seasons outplaying his fifth-round selection, accumulating 179 tackles, including 12 for loss.

Here are other injuries and roster news we're tracking on Tuesday:

  • Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, who missed the past two games with a bone bruise in his knee, is expected to play Tuesday against the Bills, Pelissero reported. The second-year playmaker led the Titians in every major receiving category last season during a stellar rookie campaign.
  • Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen experienced back spasms following his touchdown catch Monday night against the Saints, Pelissero reported. Allen exited in the first quarter and did not return in the Chargers' overtime loss. He'll have extra time to return since L.A.'s bye was recently moved from Week 10 to Week 6.
  • The Indianapolis Colts signed cornerback Christian Angulo to their practice squad and released linebacker Jonas Griffith from it.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed defensive tackle Vita Vea (leg) and linebacker Jack Cichy (hamstring) on injured reserve and promoted cornerback Ross Cockrell and linebacker Chapelle Russell to the active roster.

Related Content

news

Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott's injury doesn't change Cowboys' commitment to him

Dak Prescott's season-ending injury, while devastating, does not affect the Cowboys' plans for him. When asked how Prescott's compound fracture and ankle dislocation impacts his feelings for the QB, owner Jerry Jones simply replied, "none." 
news

Patriots, Chiefs have no new positives from Monday's COVID-19 testing

The Patriots and Chiefs had no new positives from Monday's COVID-19 testing, Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. 
news

Bills-Titans is on after Tennessee has no new positive COVID-19 tests Monday

The Titans had no new positive tests from Monday's round of COVID-19 testing, meaning their game against the Bills will proceed as planned, Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn: 'We've just got to finish these damn games'

In the aftermath of Los Angeles' heartbreaking overtime loss to the Saints, Anthony Lynn told reporters he "never thought" this team would lose four in a row. The fashion in which they've lost them, though, has been rather familiar.
news

What to watch for in Buffalo Bills-Tennessee Titans Week 5 matchup

Here are three things to watch for when the Titans face the Bills in a clash of undefeated teams on Tuesday night.
news

Drew Brees on Chargers rookie QB: Justin Herbert has 'bright future'

Saints QB Drew Brees and New Orleans got the 30-27 overtime win on Monday, but Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert drew praise from the future HOFer.
news

What we learned in Saints' victory over Chargers

An exciting 30-27 overtime victory propelled the Saints to 3-2 and dropped the Chargers to 1-4 on Monday Night Football.
news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen misses remainder of 'MNF' with back spasms

Chargers receiver ﻿Keenan Allen﻿ missed the remainder of Monday night's game against the Saints after exiting in the first half with a back injury.
news

NFL announces players, other Tier 1, Tier 2 individuals will undergo PCR testing on game day

The NFL informed teams via memo on Monday night that beginning in this upcoming Week 6 that all players, along with other Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals, will undergo PCR (polymerise chain reaction) testing for COVID-19 on game days, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Week 5 inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints

The official inactive players for tonight's "Monday Night Football" game between the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints.
news

Colts HC Frank Reich dismisses talk of switch to Jacoby Brissett: Philip Rivers is our QB

Philip Rivers had a rough outing Sunday in a loss to the Cleveland Browns, but Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich says now is not the time to consider a change at quarterback.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL