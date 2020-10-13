Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 6

The Dolphins will be without one of their most productive defensive players.
Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux is expected to be out for months with a biceps injury, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported. The initial diagnosis was that Godchaux would likely miss the rest of the year but a second opinion indicated he could make a late-season return, Garafolo added.
Godchaux's extended absence figures to be a big blow to a defense coming off its best performance of the young season in a win over the 49ers. It also presents an interesting crossroads to his Miami tenure.
The talented run-stopper is set to become a free agent in March and due for a payday after completing the final year of his rookie deal. He's spent the past few seasons outplaying his fifth-round selection, accumulating 179 tackles, including 12 for loss.
Here are other injuries and roster news we're tracking on Tuesday:
- Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, who missed the past two games with a bone bruise in his knee, is expected to play Tuesday against the Bills, Pelissero reported. The second-year playmaker led the Titians in every major receiving category last season during a stellar rookie campaign.
- Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen experienced back spasms following his touchdown catch Monday night against the Saints, Pelissero reported. Allen exited in the first quarter and did not return in the Chargers' overtime loss. He'll have extra time to return since L.A.'s bye was recently moved from Week 10 to Week 6.
- The Indianapolis Colts signed cornerback Christian Angulo to their practice squad and released linebacker Jonas Griffith from it.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed defensive tackle Vita Vea (leg) and linebacker Jack Cichy (hamstring) on injured reserve and promoted cornerback Ross Cockrell and linebacker Chapelle Russell to the active roster.