Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3

Published: Sep 22, 2020 at 11:55 AM
The 49ers might have finally gotten some good news involving an MRI machine.

Raheem Mostert﻿'s latest tests revealed an MCL sprain, leaving the team optimistic its lead back won't be out for an extended period, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan previously noted Mostert isn't expected to play Week 3 against the Giants.

A return soon thereafter would be a boon as several offensive starters nurse injuries (e.g. Jimmy Garoppolo﻿, Deebo Samuel﻿, George Kittle﻿). Running back Tevin Coleman also has a knee sprain that Shanahan has expressed greater concern over. But it's Mostert who looms largest among San Francisco's backfield committee.

Despite missing the entire second half of Sunday's Week 2 win against the Jets, the former undrafted free agent leads the 49ers in rushing and receiving and is averaging 6.4 yards per carry. Mostert is also perhaps the fastest player in football, as his recent pair of 76-plus-yard touchdowns demonstrate.

The 49ers will just as gladly take a speedy recovery.

Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Tuesday:

  • The Washington Football Team placed guard Brandon Scherff (knee) on injured reserve and elevated wide receiver Cam Sims from its practice squad. Scherff suffered a sprained MCL this past Sunday against the Cardinals and is expected to miss 3-5 weeks, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
  • Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram is undergoing tests on his right shoulder after he crashed into a TV cart during Monday night's win, Pelissero reported. An X-ray was negative, but as Abram suffering a season-ending injury last year on the same shoulder, the Raiders are taking no chances.
  • The Detroit Lions are releasing running back Jonathan Williams from their practice squad, per Rapoport. The fifth-year veteran had recently been called up to the active roster to provide depth but has yet to appear in a game this season.
  • The Indianapolis Colts place receiver Parris Campbell (MCL, PCL) and safety Malik Hooker (Achilles) on IR. Campbell is out indefinitely, while Hooker is out for the season. Indy also elevated safety ﻿Ibraheim Campbell﻿ _and cornerback *_﻿Tremon Smith﻿** to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and signed tight ends﻿Hale Hentges﻿** and *﻿Ethan Wolf﻿** to the practice squad.
  • The Denver Broncos placed receiverCourtland Sutton(ACL) and defensive tackle﻿Dre'Mont Jones﻿ (PCL, bone bruise) on IR. Sutton is out for the season, while Jones is out several weeks.

