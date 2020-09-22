Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3

The 49ers might have finally gotten some good news involving an MRI machine.

Raheem Mostert﻿'s latest tests revealed an MCL sprain, leaving the team optimistic its lead back won't be out for an extended period, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan previously noted Mostert isn't expected to play Week 3 against the Giants.

A return soon thereafter would be a boon as several offensive starters nurse injuries (e.g. Jimmy Garoppolo﻿, Deebo Samuel﻿, George Kittle﻿). Running back Tevin Coleman also has a knee sprain that Shanahan has expressed greater concern over. But it's Mostert who looms largest among San Francisco's backfield committee.

Despite missing the entire second half of Sunday's Week 2 win against the Jets, the former undrafted free agent leads the 49ers in rushing and receiving and is averaging 6.4 yards per carry. Mostert is also perhaps the fastest player in football, as his recent pair of 76-plus-yard touchdowns demonstrate.

The 49ers will just as gladly take a speedy recovery.

