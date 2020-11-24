Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 12

The Cleveland Browns are already without Myles Garrett for Week 12, and they've lost another key defender for Sunday's meeting with the Jaguars.

Cornerback Denzel Ward is expected to miss a few weeks with a calf strain, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per sources informed of the situation.

Ward is coming off a game in which he recorded four passes defended, three tackles and an interception in a rain-soaked win over the Eagles. The third-year corner has quietly put together one of the better seasons in the NFL in 2020, leading the league in passes defended with 15. He also ranks fourth among all defenders (minimum 30 targets) in ballhawk rate (percentage of targets where the nearest defender made a play on the football, with a play being a pass defended or an interception) at 24.1 percent of his 58 targets in which he was the nearest defender, per Next Gen Stats.

Cleveland has played the entirety of 2020 without its No. 2 corner, Greedy Williams﻿, who hasn't been able to suit up due to a nerve injury in his shoulder. Terrance Mitchell has played in place of Williams, doing an admirable job, while Ward has stepped up his performance to keep things under control in the Browns' secondary. It's likely Kevin Johnson will take Ward's place in the lineup as the Browns aim to stay in the hunt for the playoffs in the AFC.