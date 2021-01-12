Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news ahead of Divisional Round

﻿Devonta Freeman﻿ is getting his second opportunity with an NFL team in the 2020 season.

The Bills are signing Freeman to their practice squad following a season-ending injury to rookie runner ﻿Zack Moss﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Freeman's agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Freeman joined the Giants in a somewhat similar situation early in the 2020 campaign, signing with New York to help replace ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ after his season ended due to injury. Freeman rushed 54 times for 172 yards (3.2 yards per carry) and one touchdown in five games with the Giants, who waived him last week in order for Freeman to seek opportunities such as this.

The 28-year-old spent his first six seasons with Atlanta, where he twice broke 1,000 rushing yards before appearing in just two games in 2018 and struggling mightily in 2019. He'll be available for promotion if Buffalo decides it needs to elevate him to the active roster ahead of the Bills' Divisional Round meeting with Baltimore this weekend.