Around the NFL

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news ahead of Divisional Round

Published: Jan 12, 2021 at 10:16 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Devonta Freeman﻿ is getting his second opportunity with an NFL team in the 2020 season.

The Bills are signing Freeman to their practice squad following a season-ending injury to rookie runner ﻿Zack Moss﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Freeman's agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Freeman joined the Giants in a somewhat similar situation early in the 2020 campaign, signing with New York to help replace ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ after his season ended due to injury. Freeman rushed 54 times for 172 yards (3.2 yards per carry) and one touchdown in five games with the Giants, who waived him last week in order for Freeman to seek opportunities such as this.

The 28-year-old spent his first six seasons with Atlanta, where he twice broke 1,000 rushing yards before appearing in just two games in 2018 and struggling mightily in 2019. He'll be available for promotion if Buffalo decides it needs to elevate him to the active roster ahead of the Bills' Divisional Round meeting with Baltimore this weekend.

﻿Devin Singletary﻿ remains Buffalo's lead back in an offense that relies more on the arm and legs of ﻿Josh Allen﻿ than its runners. The Bills finished the 2020 regular season ranked 20th in rushing yards per game.

Related Content

news

Raiders hire Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator

Gus Bradley has a new job. He's not moving too far, though. The Las Vegas Raiders announced Tuesday that they have hired Bradley to be their defensive coordinator.  
news

Colts LT Anthony Castonzo retiring after 10 seasons

The Colts need a new left tackle. Anthony Castonzo﻿, a linchpin of their offensive line for the past 10 years, announced his retirement Tuesday.
news

Ron Rivera: Wish I'd have given more QBs opportunities in 2020 training camp

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera wishes he would've took a better look at all their quarterbacks during training camp and gave them more opportunities. 
news

Jets flying in 49ers DC Robert Saleh for second HC interview 

Niners defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is flying to New York for a second interview with the Jets, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

George Paton headed to Broncos for second GM interview

George Paton is inching closer toward potentially leaving Minnesota after 14 years with the Vikings. Paton is heading to Denver for a second interview with the Broncos for their vacant general manager job.
news

NFL players react to Alabama winning CFP National Championship against Ohio State

Led by an all-star cast of wide receiver DeVonta Smith, running back Najee Harris and quarterback Mac Jones, the Crimson Tide rolled to a 52-24 win over the Buckeyes and NFL players chimed in with their reactions. 
news

Jared Veldheer to play for two teams in same postseason after signing with Packers

After playing for the Colts in the wild-card round, veteran tackle Jared Veldheer signed with the Packers on Monday, Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Dan Quinn agrees on deal to become Cowboys defensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a deal in principle for Dan Quinn to become their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. 
news

Lurie sees Eagles' QB situation attractive to new coach

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie believes their new head coach vacancy is attractive because of Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts.
news

Steelers' Claypool: 'Browns are going to get clapped' by Chiefs in Divisional Round

Steelers wideout Chase Claypool said even though they got stomped on by the Browns, Cleveland won't make it past the Chiefs in the Divisional Round.
news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs charged with failure to exercise due care, not charged with DUI

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs was charged with failure to exercise due care in the wake of his single-car accident last week in Las Vegas, his attorneys disclosed in a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
