Troy Aikman has 'no doubt' Johnny Manziel will succeed in NFL

"I think he's coming into the league at the right time when people are more open-minded about quarterbacks that can really run with the football," Aikman said. "They're not as protective of those guys as we've seen around the league from the obvious players over the last couple of years. I think then the main thing is can he throw from within the pocket? Because ultimately if you're athletic and you can run, if you can't throw the ball and beat people with your arm, you're going to have a hard time being successful in the National Football League."