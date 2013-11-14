Troy Aikman has 'no doubt' Johnny Manziel will succeed in NFL

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees signed off on Johnny Manziel's NFL potential earlier this week, and Manziel is getting an endorsement from a Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, too.
Former Dallas Cowboys QB Troy Aikman told the Sporting News he expects the Texas A&M QB to have success at the next level.
"I got a chance to see his game against Alabama from start to finish and I was really impressed with a lot of the throws that he made," Aikman said. "There's no doubt in my mind that with his playmaking ability, he was doing it last year as a freshman against good competition, I would anticipate that he will (be drafted) relatively high. Whether or not he'll be a first-round pick, I don't know, but I think he'll be successful when he gets his opportunity."
Brees compared Manziel to Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, and Aikman indicated dual-threat quarterbacks like Wilson have changed the way teams will look at Manziel.
"I think he's coming into the league at the right time when people are more open-minded about quarterbacks that can really run with the football," Aikman said. "They're not as protective of those guys as we've seen around the league from the obvious players over the last couple of years. I think then the main thing is can he throw from within the pocket? Because ultimately if you're athletic and you can run, if you can't throw the ball and beat people with your arm, you're going to have a hard time being successful in the National Football League."
Of course, we don't yet officially know if Manziel will start proving Aikman and Brees right or wrong in 2014, but all signs, including one from a teammate, are pointing to him making his NFL debut next season.