Troubled Mississippi State DL Quay Evans arrested

Mississippi State defensive lineman Quay Evans, already suspended by MSU coach Dan Mullen for a violation of team rules, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of driving without a license. According to clarionledger.com, Evans ran a campus stop sign Wednesday afternoon and could not produce a license when stopped for the traffic violation.
Evans was ticketed in August for driving without a license, according to the report.
Evans was suspended for Mississippi State's 28-22 win over Kentucky last Thursday, and it remains unclear when or if he will return this season. The Bulldogs play host to South Carolina Saturday. Bray (6-foot-3, 310 pounds), a sophomore, has been a backup defensive tackle this season behind starters P.J. Jones and Kaleb Eulls.