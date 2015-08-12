Trial date for Florida State RB Dalvin Cook moved to August 24

Cook has been charged with misdemeanor battery for allegedly punching a woman in the face several times outside a Tallahassee, Fla., bar on June 23. He had previously been scheduled for a Sept. 2 arraignment, but a judge on Wednesday scheduled the trial for the week of Aug. 24, according to the Orlando Sentinel. The move came after the Miami law firm of Farrell & Patel requested quicker action for Cook, who is barred from playing or practicing with the Seminoles while suspended.