Trevone Boykin, TCU hold off Texas Tech in 55-52 shootout

Josh Doctson broke Texas Tech's defense all day Saturday, but it was Aaron Green who broke its heart.
The TCU running back caught a deflected 4-yard touchdown pass with 23 seconds remaining to lead the Horned Frogs to a wild 55-52 win over the Red Raiders. The pass was intended for Doctson, but was tipped toward the back of the end zone as Green made a spectacular catch. TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin, a Heisman Trophy candidate, was 34 of 54 passing for 485 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.
Doctson tied a Big 12 record with 18 receptions, and shredded the Red Raiders' secondary for 267 yards with TCU's other top receiver, Kolby Listenbee, sidelined with an injury. Green, who also had 162 yards rushing, finished the offensive show:
Doctson, a senior, couldn't have picked a better day to have a record-setting performance, as scouts from six NFL clubs were credentialed to witness his explosive game. NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein rated Doctson the nation's No. 7 receiver before the season began. His performance Saturday did nothing to damage that standing; he caught three touchdown passes in the shootout, including a 52-yarder that put the Horned Frogs ahead, 26-21: