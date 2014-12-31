Trevone Boykin, TCU crush Ole Miss in Peach Bowl

Dawson (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) and fellow starting linebacker Marcus Mallet (6-1, 227) are undersized seniors, but both showed off their quickness and sideline-to-sideline ability Wednesday. Mallet led TCU with 10 tackles, and he added a tackle for loss and a forced fumble, which he recovered. Dawson, who is underrated nationally despite being named the Big 12 defensive player of the year, had eight tackles and a sack, and also proved to be a pest in pass coverage. NFL Media analysts are high on Dawson: "He's always been known as more of a run-and-chase linebacker, and he's doing an even better job of playing in space now. He's become a very intriguing prospect."