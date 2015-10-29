Trevone Boykin scramble draws high-five from WVU coach

Earlier this year, he called Baylor receiver Corey Coleman the best player in college football. On Thursday night, he could only smile, shake his head and issue a high-five to TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin after a brilliant scramble by the Heisman Trophy candidate ended near the coach on the WVU sideline. In the second half of a 40-10 TCU win, Boykin eluded five WVU defenders on an 8-yard scramble for a first down, drawing the uncommon response from Holgorsen: