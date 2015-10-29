Trevone Boykin scramble draws high-five from WVU coach

West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen recognizes greatness, even if it's from an opposing player.
Earlier this year, he called Baylor receiver Corey Coleman the best player in college football. On Thursday night, he could only smile, shake his head and issue a high-five to TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin after a brilliant scramble by the Heisman Trophy candidate ended near the coach on the WVU sideline. In the second half of a 40-10 TCU win, Boykin eluded five WVU defenders on an 8-yard scramble for a first down, drawing the uncommon response from Holgorsen:
A coach congratulating an opposing player after embarrassing his own defense might not be the best optics for hard-core Mountaineers fans, particularly in a blowout loss. For everyone else, it's pure entertainment to see a coach appreciate a great play in the moment, even if it's made by a guy in an enemy jersey.
Boykin completed 32 of 47 passes for 388 yards and three touchdowns, adding 84 rushing yards and a fourth touchdown on the ground. TCU star receiver Josh Doctson caught 11 passes for 183 yards and a pair of scores, including several difficult reach-back catches on Boykin passes thrown behind him.
The game drew scouts from 19 NFL clubs, including representatives from the entire AFC South and NFC West. A College Football 24/7 source said at least two general managers were among them, Houston Texans GM Rick Smith and New York Jets GM Mike Maccagnan. Doctson, a senior, is expected to be a first- or second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.