Trevone Boykin, Patrick Towles among top emerging QBs

Keep in mind -- Sims was never supposed to win the starting job. He seemed to be counted out from the start -- except by the coaching staff -- as FSU transfer QB Jacob Coker was hailed as the next big thing. Well, he didn't win the job, and Sims has held onto it, even after a bump in the road with a loss to Ole Miss. I think he's played some of his best football since then. I'm not ready to place Sims in the pantheon of great Alabama QBs, but he certainly has given scouts something to think about in what will be his first and only season at the helm of Nick Saban's offense.