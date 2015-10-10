Trevone Boykin leads TCU to comeback win over Kansas State

Heisman Trophy hopeful Trevone Boykin delivered another big night for No. 2 TCU on Saturday, but for the first time this year, the Horned Frogs needed every yard.
Just a week after hammering Texas, 50-7, TCU came from behind to escape an upset bid from Kansas State, winning 52-45 on Boykin's 55-yard touchdown pass to star receiver Josh Doctson with 1:10 left to play.
It was Boykin's third touchdown of the fourth quarter, along with rushing scores of 14 and 69 yards. TCU overcame a 35-17 halftime deficit.
Boykin completed 20 of 30 passes for 301 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for his fourth consecutive game of 300 yards or more. In his first two-interception game of the year, Boykin atoned with his best rushing effort of the year: 11 carries for 124 yards.
Doctson, a senior emerging as potential early pick for the 2016 NFL Draft, caught eight passes for 155 yards and two scores.